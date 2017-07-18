A woman is dead after an SUV collided with 2 pedestrians in downtown Winnipeg

A fatal crash in Winnipeg’s downtown Monday afternoon left a woman dead, according to police.

Shortly after 4 p.m. emergency crews rushed to the scene of a collision at Carlton Street and St. Mary Avenue.

Two pedestrians, a man and woman, were struck by the vehicle. The driver and both pedestrians were rushed to hospital where the woman pedestrian died from her injuries.

The driver and male pedestrian were treated and released.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact officers at 1-204-986-6271.