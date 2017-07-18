Homicide
Homicide victim identified in Main Street hotel assault

The victim in a Sunday night homicide has been identified.

WINNIPEG – A man found in the lobby of a man street hotel Sunday night has been identified by Police as John Blaine Flett of Winnipeg.

The 50-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood in the lobby of the Manwin Hotel in the 600 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m.

He later died in hospital.

No further details are being released.

