Homicide victim identified in Main Street hotel assault
A A
WINNIPEG – A man found in the lobby of a man street hotel Sunday night has been identified by Police as John Blaine Flett of Winnipeg.
The 50-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood in the lobby of the Manwin Hotel in the 600 block of Main Street around 10:30 p.m.
He later died in hospital.
No further details are being released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.