July 18, 2017 12:02 pm

‘Particularly vulnerable:’ Alberta report urges more support for reunified families

By Web Producer  Global News
Alberta’s child and youth advocate is urging better support for children who are returned to their families after time in government care.

Del Graff said children are particularly vulnerable during periods of transition.

The advocate reviewed the deaths of three Indigenous children from separate families who died when they were just five, two and one.

The children – referred to by the pseudonyms Sarah, Anthony and Mikwan to protect their privacy – died between 2014 and 2015.

All three were taken into care when they were very young because of addictions, domestic violence and concerns about neglect in their households.

In all three cases, the children suffered multiple injuries shortly after they were returned to their families and their mothers were charged in their deaths.

Three Young Children: An Investigative Review by slavkornik on Scribd

