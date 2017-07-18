Ashton Kutcher makes plea to media to stop publishing photos of his children

Actor Ashton Kutcher made a plea to the media to stop publishing photos of his and Mila Kunis’ children online.

“I continue to kindly ask, Please don’t post/publish photos of our kids,” the That ’70s Show alum tweeted on Monday. “They haven’t chosen life in the public eye.”

He continued: “Yes we took them to a public place (we like sharing life with our kids) no that doesn’t mean we are ok with their photos being published.”

He sent out one last tweet on the matter which read, “Please.”

The plea comes after photos of his children, daughter Wyatt, 2, and son Dimitri, six months, were published online this weekend.

The photos showed the Kutcher-Kunis family out at a public event, attending a diving competition in Budapest.

Kunis is currently in Hungary’s capital filming a comedy titled, The Spy Who Dumped Me.

This is not the first time Kutcher has asked the press not to publish photos of his children.

In 2015, the actor criticized publications after they ran a full-face photo of his daughter, Wyatt, without his permission.

“Why is it so hard for publications to respect that I would like the identity of my child kept private for safety reasons?” Kutcher wrote on Twitter. “Pls honor that.”

Last week, Kutcher responded to the tabloid magazine, Star, after the publication released a story suggesting the actor was cheating on his wife.

The Star story in question featured a headline that asked, “Hey, Ashton! Who’s the girl?”

Photos of Kutcher with a woman accompanied the article, which also detailed past stories of Kutcher’s alleged infidelities.

Kutcher took to Twitter to respond to the magazine. “You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin,” the That ’70s Show star wrote on Twitter. “Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity.”