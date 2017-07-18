Canada
Canadian cities should have more food trucks: Competition Bureau

By Staff The Canadian Press

The federal Competition Bureau is calling on cities to re-think their rules around food trucks in a bid to encourage the popular choice for many Canadians looking for a quick and tasty meal.

The bureau says flexible regulations could mean more choices and greater competition.

In its latest issue of the Competition Advocate, the regulator says the benefits can include attracting new customers, improved street vitality and jobs.

In some places, food trucks have evolved beyond hot dogs, fries and poutine in recent years with upscale offerings such as fish tacos, sushi and curries from around the world.

However, municipalities often limit where food trucks can operate, how long they can be open and the number of food trucks that are permitted in a given area.

The bureau says that while regulations can serve legitimate policy goals, some restrictions may go further than necessary.

