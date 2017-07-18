Crime
July 18, 2017 10:23 am

Police investigating after two houses shot at in Regina

By Web Producer  Global News

Regina police are investigating after two separate homes were shot at early Tuesday morning.

File / Global News
The first happened just before 2:00 a.m. when officers were called to the 1700 block of Montreal Street for reports of a residence being shot at.

Then just over an hour later at 3:15 a.m. police were called for reports of more gunshots in the 1600 block of Montreal Street.

Nobody was injured in either shooting.

Police don’t have a suspect in custody and are asking anyone with any information to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

