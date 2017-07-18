Crime
July 18, 2017 10:02 am

Cape Breton police investigating single-vehicle collision

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Cape Breton police are investigating a vehicle collision in Glace Bay

Cape Breton Regional Police
A 35-year-old man from Glace Bay, N.S., has been arrested after a vehicle struck a power pole — leaving both heavily damaged.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to the scene of the incident at 1:30 a.m. but found no one in the vehicle.

Witnesses told police that they had seen people run away from the area.

Police called in a K-9 team, eventually finding a man near the Immaculate Conception Church.

He was arrested for public intoxication and later released, pending a court date on Sept. 22, 2017.

Cape Breton Police also received a tip that an injured man had been dropped off by a taxi at a residence. They were able to locate the man at his home. H was eventually being transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Nova Scotia Power is on scene to replace the broken power pole while police continue to investigate the collision.

