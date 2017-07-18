Calgary CTrain service disrupted Tuesday morning after collision with vehicle
LRT service heading into the downtown core was temporarily disrupted on Tuesday morning after a CTrain and a vehicle were involved in a collision near Chinook Centre.
It happened in the area of 50 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. at about 6:45 a.m., forcing Calgary Transit to stop northbound trains on the red line at the 39 Avenue station.
Calgary police told Global News it appears a driver attempted to navigate around crossing arms at the intersection, which were down as a train was approaching, and subsequently had the rear bumper of her vehicle clipped by the CTrain.
No injuries were reported and the CTrain suffered little to no damage.
Calgary Transit brought in shuttles to take riders from the Chinook LRT Station to the 39 Street LRT Station, at which time they were able to re-board a Ctrain.
Later, once it was determined the train was still operational, it was put back into service and regular CTrain service resumed.
