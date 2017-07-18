Calgary CTrain service disrupted Tuesday morning after collision with vehicle

LRT service heading into the downtown core was temporarily disrupted on Tuesday morning after a CTrain and a vehicle were involved in a collision near Chinook Centre.

It happened in the area of 50 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. at about 6:45 a.m., forcing Calgary Transit to stop northbound trains on the red line at the 39 Avenue station.

#CTRiders due to an accident we're holding trains at 39th Av going towards the Core. We'll keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/Sf83A0PBAp — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 18, 2017

Calgary police told Global News it appears a driver attempted to navigate around crossing arms at the intersection, which were down as a train was approaching, and subsequently had the rear bumper of her vehicle clipped by the CTrain.

No injuries were reported and the CTrain suffered little to no damage.

Calgary Transit brought in shuttles to take riders from the Chinook LRT Station to the 39 Street LRT Station, at which time they were able to re-board a Ctrain.

CTRiders shuttle buses are providing service from Chinook Stn to 39th Ave Stn. Thanks for your patience pic.twitter.com/JZRbKOOTzI — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 18, 2017

Later, once it was determined the train was still operational, it was put back into service and regular CTrain service resumed.