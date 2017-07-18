Majority of Torontonians favour bicycle licensing system: poll

When it comes to pedalling around city streets, a new poll suggests that a majority of Torontonians would like to see cyclists licensed like drivers of other vehicles.

A new study from consulting firm Campaign Research showed that six in 10 agreed that there should be some sort of government regulations when it comes to allowing a rider to occupy the many bike lanes in the city. The majority agreed that cyclists should have to take a competency test, require a license and pay for insurance similar to motorists.

The bulk of those in favour of licensing are in the 65+ age range with over 77% in that demographic supporting the move.

“If there is a steel projectile coming towards somebody, are we confident that it can be controlled properly?”

Eli Yufest, CEO of Campaign Research, says the poll showed that Torontonians are enthusiastic about the city developing its network of bike lanes, however, they also believe with the boom in riders on city streets that licensing with insurance should be looked at.

“People are just generally concerned with the lack of respect for the rules of the road,” said Yufest, “There has to be an appreciation for people just obeying the rules of the road.”

The poll surveyed 506 on Toronto streets and revealed that a majority (57%) are also in favour of having more bike lanes in the city.

Over the last few decades, city council has been trying to get traction on bike licensing, but to no avail.

The last attempt was in July 2016 when Coun. Stephen Holyday petitioned the city’s transportation staff to look at options for registering bikes as a way to help raise money for cycling infrastructure.

The Campaign Research poll was conducted between July 7 and July 10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.