Calgary Police Service welcomes new horse Juno to Mounted Unit

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is welcoming a new four-legged member into the fold.

On Monday, police took to their Facebook page to introduce Juno, the most recent addition to the CPS Mounted Unit.

Police said Juno has a dressage background and is still training to become comfortable in an urban environment.

The eight-year-old cross gelding is easy to spot, as he’s the first grey horse to join the unit.

The horse’s name was chosen as a tribute to Canadian veterans who landed at Juno Beach during the Second World War and fought on D-Day on June 6, 1944.

Police said Juno’s light colour is reminiscent of the white sand at Juno Beach.

He is the third horse in the Mounted Unit to be named in honour of Canada’s veterans.