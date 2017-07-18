Motorcycle crash north of London sends driver to hospital with serious injuries

Provincial police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash north of London that sent one person to the hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Adelaide Street North between Fourteen Mile Road and Fifteen Mile Road at around 7 p.m. Monday.

Middlesex OPP says a motorcycle was travelling southbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and struck a ditch.

The lone occupant of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The victim, who has not been identified, is believed to be in stable condition in hospital.

No charges have been laid, but police continue to investigate the crash.

Early Monday morning, London police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Ridout Street in Old South.

The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the hospital after striking a hydro pole and newspaper box. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.