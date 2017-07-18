B.C. NDP take the reins for first time in 16 years

B.C. will have a new premier as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, when the BC NDP’s John Horgan and his cabinet are sworn-in in Victoria.

Horgan will head up a minority government of 41 MLAs propped up by the BC Greens’ small three-member caucus, together outvoting the BC Liberals’ 43 MLAs.

It’s the first time B.C. has seen a change in government in 16 years.

Horgan said priority one will be addressing the wildfire crisis that has seen nearly 40,000 people forced from their homes, adding his party has been working with the Liberals to ensure the file is transferred seamlessly.

Outgoing Transport Minister Todd Stone said there is no place for politics when it comes to the crisis and he and his Liberal colleagues will do whatever they can to help the new government deal with the fires.

Horgan said the next order of business will be to travel to Ottawa next week to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk softwood lumber, then travel to Washington to press the issue with the U.S.

He said he will also raise the issue of the fentanyl crisis with Trudeau, a file he said the NDP will act on immediately by appointing a Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“I don’t want to diminish the work that people have been doing on this, but we’re not making progress,” Horgan said.

Horgan said the NDP will hold its first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

But he said after discussions with the Greens, he won’t be recalling the legislature until the first week of September.

He said the new government will use the remainder of the summer getting up to speed and acting on files that have sat idle while B.C. has been under a caretaker government.

“We haven’t had any sincere political representation since well before the start of the May 9 election campaign,” Horgan said.

Meanwhile, it’s moving day at the B.C. legislature, where movers and locksmiths are on site preparing the building for a new government and some staff members are still packing up.

-With files from the Canadian Press