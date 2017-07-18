Masters winner Vijay Singh commits to Shaw Charity Classic

With three major championships under his belt, Vijay Singh is undoubtedly one of the PGA Tour‘s greats. And the big man from Fiji is coming to Calgary as part of the Shaw Charity Classic.

Singh, who still plays regularly on the PGA Tour, joins the likes of other major winners, including Fred Couples, Nick Faldo and Jose Maria Olazabal at Canyon Meadows.

READ MORE: Fred Couples, Rocco Mediate join Shaw Charity field

Singh, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, has 34 PGA Tour wins, and has a win this season on the Champions Tour.

“This is a huge win for our tournament and golf fans in Calgary,” tournament director Sean Van Kesteren said. “One of the things that makes PGA Tour Champions exciting to watch is you have many of the greats of the game on the same tour with relative newcomers who are still competitive on the PGA Tour.

“Vijay Singh is one of those guys. His name has legendary status in the game. He can obviously still play at a very high level, and I know he is going to put on a great show.”

READ MORE: Stephen Ames, Rod Spittle join 2017 Shaw Charity Classic

The Shaw Charity Classic, which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, has another stellar field coming to Calgary for a tournament widely regarded as among the best on the Champions Tour.

Singh is making his first appearance in Calgary. Known as the “Big Fijian,” Singh won more often than anyone after the age of 40. His three major championships include the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championships, as well as the 2000 Masters.

READ MORE: Colin Montgomerie to attend Shaw Charity Classic for third time in 2017

He’s currently the third-leading money winner in the history of the PGA Tour, and was the top player in the world for 32 weeks during 2004 and 2005. In Canada he’s probably best known for his 2004 RBC Canadian Open win over Canadian Mike Weir in a playoff.