Both the car and their wedding plans are a write-off, but B.C. couple unbowed by wildfires

They were to be married in just three weeks.

Now a Williams Lake couple is starting from scratch after the wildfires ravaging B.C.’s interior torched their wedding plans, too.

But Sarah Marks said she’s just happy her fiancé Kyle Schiemann is safe and in her arms again, after a chaotic weekend in which he was nearly killed in a horrific car crash.

Marks was in Vancouver for her bachelorette party when she realized highway closures would prevent her from going home to Schiemann on Saturday.

That’s when the evacuation order came down; and he fell asleep at the wheel during the long drive out of Williams Lake.

Schiemann drove off the road, hit a culvert and flipped his car just 20 minutes out of Hope.

The car was totalled, but Scheimann walked away with only minor injuries.

“I heard his voice and all he was saying was ‘I’m sorry, I’m so sorry,’ and I was thinking what happened? I was really scared, but hearing Kyle’s voice was reassuring,” Marks said.

Along with the car, the couple lost many of their most important possessions – as well as Tucker, one of their two cats.

Marks said the couple is holding out hope that someone finds the missing feline.

“We are pretty sure he’s unharmed, because he scaled the cliff. Kyle tried to catch him when he was there but he scaled the cliff and ran into the woods and we’re really hoping to find him.”

The couple has now been reunited, but said plans for their wedding are as much of a write off as their car is.

“I unfortunately cancelled it. I told everybody I’m sorry, I’m not too sure what’s going on. And Kyle and I have been talking about just eloping because at this point everyone’s just scattered,” Marks said.

Marks is staying positive – even if watching a carefully-planned wedding go up in smoke might have been more than some brides-to-be could have handled.

“Things are just things, and they can be replaced,” she said.

“It really sucks, but I still have Kyle, and I have my cat, and I might have my house. I’m not 100 per cent sure, but I try to be optimistic.”