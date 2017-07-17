Mark Allan, CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited, announces retirement

Mark Allan has announced his retirement from his position of president and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) after 15 years.

This is the company that operates Evraz Place, a property which has seen its fair share of transformation over the years.

“I’ll never forget my first few weeks on the job. The board of the day saw the need to reinvent this property, so I knew I had a challenge in front of me,” Allan said in a release Monday.

“I looked out the window one day and saw more employee vehicles in the parking lot than guest vehicles, and I knew something had to change. The board and I created a vision of what this property could be, and I’m proud to have been part of bringing this vision to life.”

Allan will retire on March 31, 2018.

Since 2003, Evraz Place has undergone changes such as the removal of the race track and 23 buildings. Now, there are six facilities on the grounds and the International Trade Centre is slated to open this fall.

Evraz Place, a not-for-profit organization, is one of the largest event complexes in Canada.