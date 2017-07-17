Pilot Butte, Sask. getting funding for wastewater treatment upgrades

The town of Pilot Butte will be receiving $2.16 million from both the provincial and federal government — for a total of $4.32 million — for upgrades to its wastewater treatment.

The total cost for the project is estimated at $6.5 million. The remainder of the costs will be made up by the town of Pilot Butte.

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness minister Ralph Goodale made the announcement Monday alongside Don McMorris, Indian Head-Milestone MLA, and Pilot Butte mayor Peggy Chorney.

The funds will go to upgrades at the wastewater plant, which will include new pumping and pipeline infrastructure, an expansion and upgrade of the existing lagoon and the addition of effluent disinfection equipment.

“It’s a good project for Pilot Butte and a very good project for the economy because it will generate jobs and growth,” Goodale said.

He added that the upgrades will ensure “that this community is able to attract more and more people to live here, and a stronger economic underpinning.”

Town mayor Peggy Chorney said a project of this magnitude would have been difficult to do on their own.

“Having that cost-sharing by the federal government, provincial and now municipal is extremely essential for us to move forward on this,” Chorney said.

Chorney said the system in its current state is adequate for the town but as the population increases, they will need to upgrade.

“We will continue to see growth in our community and we want to be able sustain what we currently have and also look forward to the future,” she said.