July 17, 2017 6:44 pm

Daylight shooting in West Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
There was a brazen, broad-daylight shooting in West Kelowna on Saturday.

Police are calling it a targeted attack.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to Old Okanagan Highway at around 1:45 in the afternoon.

They found a 29-year-old, Okanagan-area man, with a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

Two suspects fled in an older model SUV.

They are described as a white man, with an athletic build and short, dark hair and a white woman, about 5’6″ and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Global News