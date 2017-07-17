Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash at St. Mary Ave. and Carlton St.

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon after a crash in Winnipeg’s downtown.

Shortly after 4 p.m. emergency crews responded to St. Mary Avenue and Carlton Street for reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle, according to a police news release.

Police said the pedestrian was seriously injured.

It appears that a white SUV was involved in the crash and ended up crashing into the Convention Centre.

Originally police believed the crash involved a cyclist but later stated it was a pedestrian.

All four westbound lanes of St. Mary Avenue were closed for more than an hour. The intersection has since re-opened.