Kermit voice Steve Whitmire fired for ‘unacceptable’ conduct

NEW YORK – The Muppets Studio is blaming “unacceptable business conduct” for its dismissal of Steve Whitmire as the longtime voice of Kermit the Frog.

Whitmire had been with the Muppets since 1978. He took over as Kermit after the death of Muppets founder Jim Henson in 1990. His firing was made public last week.

READ MORE: Voice of Kermit the Frog fired after 27 years, says he’s ‘devastated’

In its statement Monday the Muppets Studio did not detail Whitmire’s “repeated unacceptable business conduct,” but said it spanned “a period of many years.”

WATCH: Stephen Colbert auditions Sean Spicer, Donald Trump and more as new Kermit voice

Whitmire could not immediately be reached for comment, but told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday that the studio felt he had been too outspoken in expressing how the Kermit character should be portrayed.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert auditions Trump administration for the voice of Kermit the Frog

The studio said veteran Muppets performer Matt Vogel is now taking over as Kermit.

WATCH: Kermit the Frog reveals challenges of continuing to work with his ex, Miss Piggy