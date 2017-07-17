Settlement reached in Quebec woman’s ‘rat salad’ case

It wasn’t an average day for Pierrette Caouette when she bit into her salad at Normandin Restaurant last year, discovering the decomposing carcass of a rat within.

Caouette said she was still traumatized when Global News spoke to her last month and was seeking almost $200,000 in damages.

She has now reached a mutual agreement with the Quebec City restaurant and they settled out of court. The final amount was not disclosed.

“You stay in a state of shock,” Caouette said in June.

“You keep asking yourself, ‘Is it possible that is what I ate?’”

Caouette said she repeatedly tried seeking answers from the kitchen after the food was taken away but to no avail.

She called the police, who took her straight to the hospital.

“There were secretions and bones in what I ate,” Caouette said. “I had to get checked out immediately.”

She described her filing as an “attempt to salvage not only her dignity but to recuperate some of the stress that she has lived.”