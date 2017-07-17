June storm that slammed Red Deer caused over $30M in insured damage

Environment
A severe storm that swept through central Alberta during the third week of June resulted in more than $30 million in insured damage, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) reported Monday.

On June 20, a low-pressure system caused severe thunderstorms in parts of central Alberta, including Red Deer, Innisfail and Pine Lake.

The storms brought hail and winds clocked at more than 100 km/h.

The violent winds knocked down trees, damaging buildings, vehicles, and left thousands of Red Deer properties without power.

At the height of the power outage, nearly 35 per cent of the city was without electricity.

The storm, and the damage it left in its wake, prompted Red Deer to declare a local state of emergency.

“Severe storms have been happening more often and with greater intensity across Alberta,” IBC western vice-president Bill Adams said.

“It is important that Canadians understand their insurance policies and what’s covered. It’s also essential to have an emergency preparedness plan and know what to do when bad weather strikes.”

WATCH: Sylvan Lake, Alta. residents capture extent of storm damage and powerful winds

The IBC’s member companies make up 90 per cent of Canada’s property and casualty insurance market.

red-deer-lindsay-sloan3

Weather does damage in Red Deer Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Lindsay Sloan, Global News
Power still off for 200 properties in Red Deer
IMG_1444

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Red Deer storm June 22

The city of Red Deer is cleaning up after hundreds of trees were downed in a wind storm.

Doug Vaessen / Global News
06-21-reddeerMattCullenbank

Damage on a TD bank from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Mark Cullen
06-21-reddeerMattCullenfunnel
06-21-reddeerMattCullenMarks

Damage from severe wind storm at a Red Deer store on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Mark Cullen
06-21-RedDeermallSylviaSoloy

Damage on a TD bank from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
06-21-RedDeercondoSylviaSoloy2

Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
06-21-RedDeercondoSylviaSoloy3

Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
06-21-RedDeercondoSylviaSoloy5

Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
IMG_1465

More storm damage in Red Deer, where high winds and flying debris caused the glass to shatter and siding to come loose at both the A&W and Mark’s clothing store. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1461

More storm damage in Red Deer, where high winds and flying debris caused the glass to shatter and siding to come loose at both the A&W and Mark’s clothing store. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1459

More storm damage in Red Deer, where high winds and flying debris caused the glass to shatter and siding to come loose at both the A&W and Mark’s clothing store. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1456

More trees damaged in Red Deer, Alta. by Tuesday’s storm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels /Global News
IMG_1455

More trees damaged in Red Deer, Alta. by Tuesday’s storm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Stephane-Aylwin-condo-roof-damage-Red-Deer-1

Shingles blown off the roof of the Willow Estates condo building in in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Stéphane Aylwin
IMG_1449

Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1447

Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1446

Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1443

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1442

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1441

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1440

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1439

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Matt-Cullen-Red-Deer

Downed trees in Red Deer, Alta. June 20, 2017.

Credit: Matt Cullen
red-deer-nocourtesypic3

Weather causes damage in Red Deer Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Supplied to Global News
red-deer-nocourtesypic

Weather causes damage in Red Deer Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Supplied to Global News
red-deer-keyana-stotz5

Weather causes damage in Red Deer Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Courtesy, Keyana Stotz

