June storm that slammed Red Deer caused over $30M in insured damage

A severe storm that swept through central Alberta during the third week of June resulted in more than $30 million in insured damage, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) reported Monday.

On June 20, a low-pressure system caused severe thunderstorms in parts of central Alberta, including Red Deer, Innisfail and Pine Lake.

The storms brought hail and winds clocked at more than 100 km/h.

The violent winds knocked down trees, damaging buildings, vehicles, and left thousands of Red Deer properties without power.

At the height of the power outage, nearly 35 per cent of the city was without electricity.

The storm, and the damage it left in its wake, prompted Red Deer to declare a local state of emergency.

“Severe storms have been happening more often and with greater intensity across Alberta,” IBC western vice-president Bill Adams said.

“It is important that Canadians understand their insurance policies and what’s covered. It’s also essential to have an emergency preparedness plan and know what to do when bad weather strikes.”

The IBC’s member companies make up 90 per cent of Canada’s property and casualty insurance market.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

