Man sought after woman sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough: Police
Toronto police have released images of a man sought in an investigation of a sex assault that occurred on board a bus late last month.
Investigators say it happened on June 25 at around 3 p.m.
Police allege a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man who was sitting beside her on a Toronto transit bus in the area of Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park.
The suspect got off at Finch and Warden Avenue, police said.
They are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-4200 or contact Crime Stoppers.
