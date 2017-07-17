Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Andrew Sohn grabs weekly league award

Winnipeg Goldeyes shortstop Andrew Sohn has been named the American Association’s Batter of the Week after helping his team win five of six games.

Sohn went .423 with 11 runs, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last seven days. He also tied a franchise single-game record by posting six hits in Winnipeg’s 14-inning win over the Kansas City T-Bones on Saturday.

The 24-year-old American sits third in the league with 49 runs. He’s batting .316 with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 54 games.

CATCH AND RELEASE: The Goldeyes have signed rookie catcher Tanner DeVinny. The 21-year-old appeared in three games with the Sioux Falls Canaries earlier this season after completing his senior season at the University of Alabama. DeVinny replaces Hunter Dolshun who was released by Winnipeg on Monday.