July 17, 2017 3:52 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back Shayon Green, release local product

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Shayon Green stands along on the sideline during a pre-season game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Regina.

Brent Just / Getty Images
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed three players ahead of Friday’s game against the BC Lions including Shayon Green.

The defensive lineman returns to Winnipeg a month after being cut from the team. In 13 games as a Bomber last year, Green posted 22 defensive tackles, three sacks and an interception.

Also joining the Bombers are linebackers Kyrie Wilson and Nehemie Kankolongo. Wilson participated in Winnipeg’s training camp earlier this year. Kankolongo had six special teams tackles in 13 games with the Lions last season.

To make room for the three players, the Bombers released rookie receiver Derek Yachison. The Winnipegger has spent the entire season on the team’s practice roster.

