Smoke prompts widespread air quality advisory for

The Ministry of Environment, along with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a smoky skies advisory for the entire south east portion of the province.

Smoke concentrations vary as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

People are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

People with heart or lung conditions may be more sensitive to the effects of smoke.

Symptoms of distress caused by smoke include difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, a sudden onset of cough or irritation of the airways.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, lung, or heart disease.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their health-care provider.