July 17, 2017 3:21 pm

Winnipegger Nolan Patrick signs with Philadelphia Flyers

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Nolan Patrick, second overall pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, poses for a portrait during the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago.

Jeff Vinnick / Getty Images
Nolan Patrick has signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Winnipegger was selected second overall at last month’s NHL Draft. He was projected to be the top pick but was passed over by the New Jersey Devils.

Patrick missed most of last season due to a sports hernia but still finished with 46 points in 33 games with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings. The 18-year-old underwent abdominal surgery on June 13 to repair the injury. He’s expected to be ready for the Flyers’ training camp in September.

