Man arrested, gun and $88K in drugs seized in west Edmonton raids: ALERT

A handgun, cocaine press along with cocaine, ecstasy, meth and marijuana were seized after two homes near Winterburn Road were searched on July 10.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with a string of drug offences.

“Getting guns out of the hands of drug dealers is one of ALERT’s biggest priorities,” Insp. Dennis Storey said. “Not only does it make the immediate neighbourhood safer for the people who live there, but also reduces risks across the entire city.”

At one of the residences, investigators seized a self-loading .25-calibre handgun, a cocaine press, a small amount of cash, 500 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 92 grams of methamphetamine, and 2.6 kilograms of marijuana, ALERT said.

The drugs seized are worth about $88,000, police said.

Stony Plain RCMP and Edmonton police helped execute the search warrants.

Hugo Lacelle, 24, has been charged with: