Stolen truck rams police cruiser, injuring Red Deer officer

A police officer was injured after a RCMP vehicle was rammed by a stolen truck in Red Deer Monday morning.

RCMP were patrolling in the Highland Green neighbourhood when they saw a truck in the process of being stolen. Police said the truck drove away, driving on a walking path. Officers found the truck again on Kerrywood Drive near the Taylor Drive intersection, where the vehicle appeared to be stuck on a median.

A police cruiser approached the truck when it reversed and rammed into the police car, before driving away from the scene, according to RCMP.

The officer in the cruiser sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

The stolen truck was found in a north Red Deer parking lot but police are still looking for the driver.

“The driver of this truck showed blatant disregard for life – both for the safety of the public as he crashed through a park area and drove erratically at high speeds on city streets, and for the life of the police officer he intentionally collided with,” Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth said.

“Every day, police officers deal with criminals making dangerous choices trying to avoid arrest, and we’re lucky, today, that our member wasn’t seriously injured.”

The driver of the truck is described as a skinny man in his early to mid-30s, with some facial hair, wearing a black hat and a black hoodie.

It’s the second time over a four-day period a Red Deer RCMP vehicle was hit by a stolen vehicle.