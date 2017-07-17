Crime
Fort McMurray, Alta. man charged with aggravated assault after turning himself into police

Corwin Benjamin is wanted for aggravated assault in a Fort McMurray stabbing.

A man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Fort McMurray has turned himself into police.

Corwin Benjamin,27, turned himself into Wood Buffalo RCMP, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

On July 9, a man was stabbed and seriously injured in Fort McMurray. The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and an arrest warrant was issued for Benjamin.

Benjamin was released from custody after being charged.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 24 at the Fort McMurray Provincial Court.

