Fort McMurray, Alta. man charged with aggravated assault after turning himself into police

A man wanted in connection to a stabbing in Fort McMurray has turned himself into police.

Corwin Benjamin,27, turned himself into Wood Buffalo RCMP, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

On July 9, a man was stabbed and seriously injured in Fort McMurray. The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for suspect after serious stabbing in Fort McMurray

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and an arrest warrant was issued for Benjamin.

Benjamin was released from custody after being charged.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 24 at the Fort McMurray Provincial Court.