Dash cam captures car striking Ottawa cyclist who ran a red light

Dash cam footage captured the frightening moment a cyclist in Ottawa ran a red light and was struck by a car.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Lyon Street and Laurier Avenue West, did not result in any serious injuries, according to Nick Fleury whose dash cam captured the collision.

Fleury said the cyclist “walked away with a sore hip,” which Ottawa police confirmed. Fleury said that the occupants of the car that struck the cyclist were in shock.

“When I spoke to the driver and his wife, they were both completely shocked and didn’t see the cyclist at all,” he told CBC. “So it was a very scary situation, but luckily everybody walked away.”

The video captured on Fleury’s dash cam clearly shows the cyclist cross the intersection on a red light. Fleury’s vehicle stops in time to avoid the cyclist, but the car next to him collides with the rider, flipping him and the bicycle into the air. The force of the impact causes the bicycle to land across the street, nearly hitting a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

Fleury said a police officer was nearby and witnessed the incident. The officer checked the cyclist for injuries.

According to Ottawa police, 30-year-old cyclist Alexandre Remi Baril-Picard was charged in connection with the incident for failing to stop at a red light.