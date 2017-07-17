Suspicious package prompts road closures in southwest Calgary
Calgary police have closed several roads in the city’s southwest as they investigate a suspicious package found close to Chinook Centre.
Police were called to the 5900 block of 1A Street S.W. at about 7:50 a.m.
The area has been evacuated including multiple buildings.
Police shut down 1A Street S.W. between 58 Avenue S.W. and 60 Avenue S.W. and 59 Avenue S.W. between 3 Street S.W. and 1A Street S.W. at around 8:30 a.m.
The Calgary Police Service Tactical Unit has been called out to investigate.
