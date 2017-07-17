Suspicious package prompts road closures in southwest Calgary

Calgary police have closed several roads in the city’s southwest as they investigate a suspicious package found close to Chinook Centre.

Police were called to the 5900 block of 1A Street S.W. at about 7:50 a.m.

The area has been evacuated including multiple buildings.

Police shut down 1A Street S.W. between 58 Avenue S.W. and 60 Avenue S.W. and 59 Avenue S.W. between 3 Street S.W. and 1A Street S.W. at around 8:30 a.m.

#yycTRAFFIC: 1A ST SW is closed btwn 58 AV & 60 AV SW and 59 AV SW is closed btwn 3 ST & 1A ST SW as we investigate a suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/RYlVZVg89u — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 17, 2017

The Calgary Police Service Tactical Unit has been called out to investigate.