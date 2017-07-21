Two Kingston churches celebrate big anniversaries

The Cathedral Church of St. George and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church are both much older than the country — and Confederation itself. St. George’s is celebrating its 225th anniversary, which means it dates back to 1792.

“There was originally a wood structure just a block away behind city hall and it was in the 1820s that this building began, certainly not in the size that it is today,” said Rev. Don Davidson, Dean & Rector of St. George’s.

There are been plenty of high profile people associated with the cathedral over the years — in fact — many go back to the very early stages.

“On July 8, 1792, John Graves Simcoe made his oath as the first Lieutenant Governor here on the steps — actually on the steps of the original building. Lord Sydenham, the first Governor General of Canada, is buried in the crypt beneath the cathedral.”

It’s not quite an “x” that marks the spot — but there is a marker for Sydenham.

“He had had a blow-up with the rector at the time — and said he would never walk back into this cathedral — but he was thrown from his horse seven days later and died. Technically he didn’t walk back in so he didn’t walk back in — he was carried back in.”

St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church is also celebrating its 200th anniversary. St. Andrew’s also can claims “big names” in its past.

“Two Fathers of Confederation (are) associated with the church. We have Sir John A. Macdonald who was the first prime minister of Canada. And we also have the 3rd premier of Ontario, Oliver Mowat,” said Sarah Gordon, a local tour guide.

And there is some notable graffiti — the initials of W.A. Bishop are carved in a pew. “So Billy Bishop, the World War One flying ace from Canada, when he was a cadet at R.M.C. this was his garrison church. So during one of the sermons, it got a bit slow and it was common practice for the cadets to leave a little something to be remembered by,” said Gordon.

Both churches are open during the summer for tours.