Funeral for slain sisters Glynnis Fox, Tiffany Ear to be held Monday

Glynnis Fox (left) and Tiffany Ear (right) were two of three people found dead in a burned car in Calgary on Monday.

A funeral will be held on Monday for two sisters found dead inside a burned out car in northwest Calgary last week.

The bodies of Glynnis Fox, 36, and Tiffany Ear, 39, were discovered in the 100-block of Sage Bluff Circle N.W. at about 7 a.m. on July 10. A third body, identified as 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer, was also in the vehicle.

A funeral for Fox and Ear will be held at the Stoney Nakoda Nation Bearspaw Youth Centre in Morley, Alta., at 1 p.m.

The pair’s older brother Lorenzo Ear said the women leave behind 16 children. The oldest, Tiffany, had nine children and one grandchild. Fox has seven children with a grandchild on the way.

Police said Thursday they believe Fox, Ear and Pfeiffer were caught up in a targeted attack on 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, the registered owner of the burned car.

Afowerk’s body was found west of Calgary on Highway 22 on Wednesday morning.

