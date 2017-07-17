Crime
July 17, 2017 6:03 am

Fight breaks out after attempted robbery in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Two men have suffered injuries after an attempted robbery led to a fight in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, Monday, July 17, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
A 36-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after an attempted robbery in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard, around 12:05 a.m. Monday a fight broke out outside a building near the corner of Mont-Royal Avenue and Resther Street.

The fight came after an attempted robbery.

A 31-year-old man also suffered minor injuries.

Two men, 21 and 29 years old, were arrested.

A perimeter was set-up on Resther Street between Mont-Royal Avenue and Bienville Street.

