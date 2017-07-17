Fight breaks out after attempted robbery in Plateau-Mont-Royal
A 36-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after an attempted robbery in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard, around 12:05 a.m. Monday a fight broke out outside a building near the corner of Mont-Royal Avenue and Resther Street.
The fight came after an attempted robbery.
A 31-year-old man also suffered minor injuries.
Two men, 21 and 29 years old, were arrested.
A perimeter was set-up on Resther Street between Mont-Royal Avenue and Bienville Street.
