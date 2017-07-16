Edmonton Street Performers Festival wraps for another year with sights set on new venue for next summer

Over 225,000 people took in the 2017 edition of the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival delighting crowds over its 10-day run.

“I’m beyond happy,” artistic producer Shelley Switzer said.

The event celebrated its 33rd year in Sir Winston Churchill Square featuring a nearly all Canadian line-up, honouring Canada’s 150 birthday.

“We did deal with some weather but street performers do know where their office is. We made it through really wonderfully, we had a great schedule,” Switzer said.

The Edmonton event is the oldest street performers festival in Canada.

Organizers are now turning their sights to next year’s festival.

The 34th annual Edmonton International Street Performers Festival is changing venues and will be held at Sir Wilburt McIntyre Park also known as “Gazebo Park”, on 83 Avenue and 84 Avenue between Gateway Boulevard and Calgary Trail.

The change in location will accommodate upgrades to Sir Winston Churchill Square. The public venue will be impacted by construction projects from September 2017 to April 2019.

The festival should be returning to Churchill Square in 2019.