Edmonton’s Scona Pool goes to the dogs

Hundreds of Edmonton dogs and their owners spent Sunday afternoon splashing around Scona Pool.

The pet pool day doubled as a fundraiser benefiting a local animal rescue group.

Over 200 pups of all shapes and sizes paddled around the pool, which had all chlorine removed to make it safer for the dogs.

Pet owners were asked to donate $10 each with all proceeds going to Zoe’s Animal Rescue Society, a volunteer-run, shelterless rescue in Edmonton.

“I chose Zoe’s in particular because I was going to adopt one of their dogs,” said lifeguard Emily Allison. “They serve the Edmonton area and they’re a no-kill volunteer based animal rescue and I know that they’re in need.”

The organization recently received a litter of dogs with Parvovirus and are in need of dog food.

Scona Pool will be drained and there are plans to reopen in the fall.