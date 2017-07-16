White House declares ‘Made in America’ week to promote local products

As part of the Trump administration’s “America First” philosophy, the White House is dubbing the upcoming week, “Made in America” week.

ABC News reports that the theme week is part of the White House’s efforts to address issues that matter to Donald Trump’s base. Throughout his campaign, the president promised to bring back manufacturing jobs sent overseas by technological advancements by reducing regulation on industry and renegotiating trade deals.

White House director of media affairs Helen Aguirre Ferre spoke to reporters on Sunday about the event. To kick off the festivities, the White House will host a “Made in America” product showcase on Monday featuring products from all 50 states.

“For too long our government has forgotten the American worker. Their interests were pushed aside for global projects and their wealth was taken from the communities and shipped overseas,” said Ferre, according to ABC. “Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, not only will the American worker never be forgotten, but they will be championed.”

The Washington Post reports however that Donald Trump’s practices in his own business have seen him outsource much of his product manufacturing. In addition, the Post reports that the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump also relies on foreign factories.

According to the Post, the Trump Organization relies on factories in over a dozen countries including Bangladesh, China and Mexico, to manufacture clothing, home decor pieces, etc. His daughter’s company on the other hand, looks to foreign producers in Bangladesh, Indonesia and China.

Ferre did not give a definitive answer when asked whether President Trump and Ivanka Trump would aim to make more of their products in America in compliance with this effort.

“We’ll get back to you on that,” she said.