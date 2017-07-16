Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede tests Mach 3 after breakdown leaves riders stranded

WATCH ABOVE: There were some scary moments for riders of the Mach 3 at the Calgary Stampede Saturday night, when the ride broke down, leaving riders stranded in mid-air.

The Mach 3 underwent testing at the Calgary Stampede midway on Sunday after the popular ride malfunctioned, leaving riders stranded.

The Mach 3 broke down in mid-air on Saturday night. There were seven people on the ride at the time. They were stuck for about half an hour.

“The ride just got stuck last night,” Calgary Stampede CEO Warren Connell said Sunday.

“It was evacuated and we certainly were very cautious. The ride didn’t come to an abrupt halt and in fact, nobody was actually injured on the ride. We did have one person who felt like they were fatigued from the heat. Just as a precaution, they were shipped off to hospital. They were not admitted.”

It’s not known why the ride broke down but it was not running on Sunday.

The Alberta Elevating Devices Amusement Rides Safety Association (AEDERSA) is now investigating. The ride will not be allowed to run, or move to any other midway, until it is certified and cleared by the safety organization.

“If there are any problems with the rides, they are actually shut down until AEDERSA comes in and does a full investigation. It’s not allowed to reopen.”

Once the cause of the breakdown is determined, Stampede officials said they will decide whether the ride is brought back next year.

According to North American Midway Entertainment’s website, the arm of the Mach 3 ride is just over 100 feet long with two sets of seats mounted at the end of each arm, back to back. Each four-seat assembly can swing 360 degrees.

mach3

The Mach 3 was tested at the Calgary Stampede Sunday, July 16, 2017 after riders were stranded on Saturday night.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
mach3-2

The Mach 3 was tested at the Calgary Stampede Sunday, July 16, 2017 after riders were stranded on Saturday night.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
stampede ride breaks_1

Several people stuck mid-air on Mach 3 ride at Calgary Stampede after it malfunctioned.

Credit: Rebecca Hardcastle

