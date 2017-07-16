Calgary Stampede tests Mach 3 after breakdown leaves riders stranded

The Mach 3 underwent testing at the Calgary Stampede midway on Sunday after the popular ride malfunctioned, leaving riders stranded.

The Mach 3 broke down in mid-air on Saturday night. There were seven people on the ride at the time. They were stuck for about half an hour.

“The ride just got stuck last night,” Calgary Stampede CEO Warren Connell said Sunday.

“It was evacuated and we certainly were very cautious. The ride didn’t come to an abrupt halt and in fact, nobody was actually injured on the ride. We did have one person who felt like they were fatigued from the heat. Just as a precaution, they were shipped off to hospital. They were not admitted.”

READ MORE: Several people stuck on Mach 3 ride at Calgary Stampede Saturday

It’s not known why the ride broke down but it was not running on Sunday.

The Alberta Elevating Devices Amusement Rides Safety Association (AEDERSA) is now investigating. The ride will not be allowed to run, or move to any other midway, until it is certified and cleared by the safety organization.

“If there are any problems with the rides, they are actually shut down until AEDERSA comes in and does a full investigation. It’s not allowed to reopen.”

Once the cause of the breakdown is determined, Stampede officials said they will decide whether the ride is brought back next year.

According to North American Midway Entertainment’s website, the arm of the Mach 3 ride is just over 100 feet long with two sets of seats mounted at the end of each arm, back to back. Each four-seat assembly can swing 360 degrees.