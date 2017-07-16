Search for missing swimmer in Okanagan Lake

A search is being conducted on Okanagan Lake for a missing swimmer.

According to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), a 23-year-old man went missing in the lake on Saturday afternoon.

The man jumped off a boat to go for a swim, but did not resurface.

His friends in the boat did not realize he was gone and left the area.

When they realized he was missing, they went back to look for him, but could not find him.

Members of the RCMP and COSAR searched the lake until dusk, and resumed the search at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

An RCMP boat, the COSAR boat, two kayaks and a helicopter are involved in the search.