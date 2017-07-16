Conditions favourable for development of dangerous thunderstorms in Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms in Saskatchewan.

A cold front is forecast to trigger thunderstorms as it tracks through an unstable air mass over the province on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: How you can stay safe and save lives this severe weather season

The federal agency said some of these thunderstorms may become severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

If threatening weather approaches, take cover immediately.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for: