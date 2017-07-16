Stolen truck chase ends in three-vehicle crash

A chase after a stolen truck resulted in a three-vehicle crash in Hamilton.

Police say the incident began at around 1:00p.m. on Saturday on the mountain in the area of Sanatorium Road and Garth Street, after a man witnessed the theft of his truck, along with a trailer containing landscaping equipment.

The man borrowed his friend’s vehicle and began to give chase.

Police say they received reports from concerned citizens about “road rage” between two vehicles as the chase progressed down Beckett Drive, ending up at Queen Street South and Herkimer Street.

The two vehicles collided heading north on Queen, crossing into the southbound lanes and hitting a third vehicle.

Police say the suspect who stole the truck, then took off on foot.

No one was reported to be injured in the crash.

Police say the stolen vehicle investigation is ongoing.

They add that they encourage the public to call 911 if they see their vehicle being stolen, saying they have the resources to follow up and ensure public safety.