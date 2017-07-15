Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of northern Alberta

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of northern Alberta shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

The warning includes Slave Lake, Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek and Swan Hills.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball-size hail and heavy rain.

The thunderstorm is located 30 kilometres north of Edson and is moving to the northeast at 50 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

