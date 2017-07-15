‘Oh it’s hot’: People battling the heat in Southern Saskatchewan

Country Thunder in Craven is a time to gather, party, listen to live music and this year sweat buckets. Temperatures on Saturday reached a high of 30 degrees and fans were finding anyway they could not to over heat.

“I have definitely been drinking lots of water… Well trying too, it’s not going so well,” Amanda Horel said.

At least people are there to have fun, and if needed they can take a break anytime.

Over in Regina construction workers were on scene, forced to stay in the blazing sun.

“We have to stay full dressed with all this gear, it’s hot, but we make due,” construction worker Brandon Krushelincki said.

“Our whole crew [complains], it to everyone.”

Others took the day to catch up on personal maintenance, like mowing lawns or gardening.

“Oh, it’s hot… A breeze is nice, if you can get a breeze, but year it’s hot,” gardener Hertha Shepp said.

Back at Country Thunder EMS have no year responded to heat related calls, but they are urging people to keep mindful of symptoms of been out in the sun too long.

“You start to feel tired your, body is sweaty, you may start to experience cramping or nausea or even vomiting. Some people complain about a headache. The more severe cases you may become disoriented or even unconscious,” emergency services coordinator Belinda Mitchell said.

Although the forecast is calling for showers and maybe even thunder storms Sunday, there isn’t much relief from the heat anytime soon. In the days ahead we’re look at highs of thirty or at the very least high twenties.