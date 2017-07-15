Severe thunderstorm warning issued in southwest corner of Saskatchewan

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the southwest corner of Saskatchewan on Saturday.

A low-pressure system over western Montana has triggered thunderstorms that are now moving into southwestern areas of the province.

At around 6:15 p.m. CT, meteorologists were tracking a cluster of storms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping-pong-ball-size hail and heavy rain. This area of severe thunderstorms stretches from the Senate region northeast towards the Piapot region and is moving to the northeast at around 30 km/h.

The federal agency is reminding people that lightning is likely with any thunderstorm and they can also produce tornadoes.

If threatening weather approaches, take cover immediately.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills

Leader – Gull Lake

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for: