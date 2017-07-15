Rail crossing repairs shut down portion of Edmonton’s 99 Street

A portion of 99th street is closed to traffic.

The closure affects 99 Street between 60 and 62 Avenue.

Crews are repairing rail crossings in the area.

The east sidewalk will be open to pedestrians when workers are not on site — and pedestrians will be escorted across the tracks when work is active.

Drivers are being asked to use Calgary Trail, Gateway Boulevard, 97 Street or 75 Street as an alternate route.

The roadway will reopen Sunday evening.