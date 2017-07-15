Traffic
Elderly man rushed to hospital after being hit by semi-trailer in southeast Calgary

Semi-trailer involved in an accident on 17 Avenue and 52 Street Saturday.

A man is recovering in hospital after he was hit by a semi-trailer while crossing the street in Calgary’s southeast Saturday.

It happened at around 1 p.m. on 17 Avenue and 52 Street.

EMS said an elderly man was crossing the street in a mobility scooter when he was hit.

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, according to paramedics.

Roads were temporarily shut down in the area while police investigated.

Police haven’t revealed if any charges will be laid.

 

