Winnipeg crosswalks lighting up with new art campaign

A group of Winnipeg artists are adding a new tourist attraction to the city ahead of the Canada Summer Games.

The Cool Streets 2017 Campaign is taking over crosswalks in St. Boniface and St. Norbert, with different spray painted designs on the street.

“On a road, typically you just see concrete, it’s a little boring. This is a way to just spruce it up,” Cool Streets 2017 coordinator Stephane Dorge said.

The project is funded with help from St. Boniface City Councillor Matt Allard, and St. Norbert Councillor Janice Lukes.

A neon green colour was painted on Pembina Highway crosswalks Saturday, with different leaves and designs sketched inside.

Organizers said the project hopes to draw attention to Winnipeg’s pedestrian environment, while tourists are in town for the Summer Games.

The games begin Friday July 28.