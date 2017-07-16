Dozens march downtown Toronto as part of Global Anti-BSL protest

Dozens of dog owners marched the streets of Toronto as part of Global Anti BSL day, which protests breed specific legislation that targets dogs like pit bulls.

“People need to understand that it’s not a breed of dog that’s going to solve the dog biting problem,” said Louise St-Pierre, a Toronto dog walker.

“It’s about educating people, training your dogs properly.”

In Ontario, pit bulls have been banned since 2005 as part of the Dog Owners’ Liability Act and Quebec is also looking into applying similar legislation through Bill 128.

“I feel it’s stupid. They are heading down the wrong path,” said pit bull owner Derek Parsons.

“I understand the populous nature of it and emotion behind it and why people think it’s effective, but it’s just not. It’s been proven time and time again. It does not reduce dog bites and it causes more harm than good.”

Other cities, including Montreal, Halifax and Ottawa, hosted a series of events for Global Anti BSL day and Montrealers hope the protest will catch the eyes of politicians who are putting the proposed bill forward.

“It’s not about the breed. It’s about education. Any dog, not matter what size … they’re dogs,” said Danielle Mainville from the group Quebec Pit Bull.

“If they are not happy or feel uncomfortable, they’ll growl and show teeth. And if you can’t read the signals, you’ll get bit.”