Hundreds take to streets of Steinbach for second annual pride parade

STEINBACH — A sea of rainbow flags and t-shirts coloured Main Street in Steinbach Saturday for the city’s second annual pride parade.

Hundreds gathered at KR Barkman Park just before Noon for speeches, before shutting down a section of Steinbach’s busiest street to march in the parade.

“To see so many people show up, it’s really important,” parade participant Kylie Endwistle said.

It's officially underway. Steinbach Pride taking over Main Street. pic.twitter.com/JLuwpPEAIs — Shelden Rogers (@SheldenGlobal) July 15, 2017

Surrounded by her partner and two stepdaughters, Endwhistle said being at the event was a top priority for her family. She said more smaller cities like Steinbach should be celebrating pride on an annual basis.

“It’s important for people to see, there are people in your community that are here for you. That’s what you need.”

Despite the massive gathering near the city’s hub, Steinbach mayor Chris Goertzen wasn’t in attendance. Parade organizer Michelle McHale said she received no response from the city when asking for help promoting the event.

“I think they need to know that their presence makes a difference, and people need to see you,” McHale said.

Steinbach MLA and Minister of Health Kelvin Goertzen was also absent from the parade.