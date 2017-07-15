Truck backs through Alberta grocery store in attempt to steal ATM: RCMP

RCMP northeast of Edmonton are searching for two suspects after an attempted ATM robbery in Cold Lake earlier this week.

Police said the driver of a red or burgundy Ford F-250 pickup truck backed through the glass doors of the Cold Lake Sobeys at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

A tow rope was used in an attempt to drag the ATM out of the grocery store.

When the two suspects realized the banking machine was empty, they drove away with the front door of the store still attached to the truck, according to RCMP. The ATM remained inside the store.

The door eventually fell off the truck and landed in the yard of a nearby home.

Police said the truck had a black tailgate and no front bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.